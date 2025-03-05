Valute / AMWD
AMWD: American Woodmark Corporation
66.35 USD 1.78 (2.61%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMWD ha avuto una variazione del -2.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.66 e ad un massimo di 68.15.
Segui le dinamiche di American Woodmark Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AMWD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.66 68.15
Intervallo Annuale
50.00 104.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.13
- Apertura
- 68.15
- Bid
- 66.35
- Ask
- 66.65
- Minimo
- 65.66
- Massimo
- 68.15
- Volume
- 741
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.53%
20 settembre, sabato