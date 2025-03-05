Devises / AMWD
AMWD: American Woodmark Corporation
66.35 USD 1.78 (2.61%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AMWD a changé de -2.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 65.66 et à un maximum de 68.15.
Suivez la dynamique American Woodmark Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
AMWD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
65.66 68.15
Range Annuel
50.00 104.28
- Clôture Précédente
- 68.13
- Ouverture
- 68.15
- Bid
- 66.35
- Ask
- 66.65
- Plus Bas
- 65.66
- Plus Haut
- 68.15
- Volume
- 741
- Changement quotidien
- -2.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.54%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.93%
- Changement Annuel
- -28.53%
20 septembre, samedi