AMLP: Alerian MLP ETF

46.95 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMLP exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.62 and at a high of 47.02.

Follow Alerian MLP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AMLP stock price today?

Alerian MLP ETF stock is priced at 46.95 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 46.97, and trading volume reached 3775. The live price chart of AMLP shows these updates.

Does Alerian MLP ETF stock pay dividends?

Alerian MLP ETF is currently valued at 46.95. Dividend policy depends on the company.

How to buy AMLP stock?

You can buy Alerian MLP ETF shares at the current price of 46.95.

How to invest into AMLP stock?

Investing in Alerian MLP ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.75 - 53.24 and current price 46.95.

What are ALERIAN MLP ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ALERIAN MLP ETF in the past year was 53.24. Within 43.75 - 53.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alerian MLP ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ALERIAN MLP ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ALERIAN MLP ETF (AMLP) over the year was 43.75. Comparing it with the current 46.95 and 43.75 - 53.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMLP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AMLP stock split?

Alerian MLP ETF has gone through stock splits historically.

Daily Range
46.62 47.02
Year Range
43.75 53.24
Previous Close
46.97
Open
46.87
Bid
46.95
Ask
47.25
Low
46.62
High
47.02
Volume
3.775 K
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
-3.20%
6 Months Change
-9.42%
Year Change
-0.15%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8