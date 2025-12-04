- Overview
ALIS: Calisa Acquisition Corp
ALIS exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.90 and at a high of 9.90.
Follow Calisa Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ALIS stock price today?
Calisa Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 9.90 today. It trades within 9.90 - 9.90, yesterday's close was 9.90, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of ALIS shows these updates.
Does Calisa Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Calisa Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 9.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track ALIS movements.
How to buy ALIS stock?
You can buy Calisa Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 9.90. Orders are usually placed near 9.90 or 10.20, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ALIS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALIS stock?
Investing in Calisa Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.90 - 9.95 and current price 9.90. Many compare -0.10% and 0.00% before placing orders at 9.90 or 10.20. Explore the ALIS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calisa Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calisa Acquisition Corp in the past year was 9.95. Within 9.90 - 9.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calisa Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Calisa Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calisa Acquisition Corp (ALIS) over the year was 9.90. Comparing it with the current 9.90 and 9.90 - 9.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALIS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALIS stock split?
Calisa Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.90, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.90
- Open
- 9.90
- Bid
- 9.90
- Ask
- 10.20
- Low
- 9.90
- High
- 9.90
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
- Act
- 191 K
- Fcst
- 222 K
- Prev
- 218 K
- Act
- 1.939 M
- Fcst
- 1.977 M
- Prev
- 1.943 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev