ALG: Alamo Group Inc
204.40 USD 0.17 (0.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALG exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 202.10 and at a high of 204.99.
Follow Alamo Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALG News
- Alamo Group announces Robert Hureau as new CEO, effective Sept 2
- Alamo Group stock hits 52-week high at $230.47
- Earnings call transcript: Alamo Group Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- This Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV)
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- DA Davidson downgrades Alamo Group stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Alamo Group: Specialized Equipment Producer Running 2 Tracks (NYSE:ALG)
- Alamo Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
- Alamo Group stock hits 52-week high at 220.11 USD
- Alamo Group acquires vacuum excavation equipment maker Ring-O-Matic
- Alamo Group EVP sells $306,172 in company stock
- Alamo Group Stock Hits 52-Week High at $207.52 Amid Growth
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- Alamo Group: Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:ALG)
- Lindsay Corporation Faces Uncertainty In Light Of Tariffs And Industry Forecasts (LNN)
- Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
202.10 204.99
Year Range
157.14 233.25
- Previous Close
- 204.57
- Open
- 204.32
- Bid
- 204.40
- Ask
- 204.70
- Low
- 202.10
- High
- 204.99
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- -1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.14%
- Year Change
- 15.48%
