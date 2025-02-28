Valute / ALG
ALG: Alamo Group Inc
198.22 USD 5.64 (2.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALG ha avuto una variazione del -2.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 198.12 e ad un massimo di 203.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Alamo Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ALG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
198.12 203.12
Intervallo Annuale
157.14 233.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 203.86
- Apertura
- 203.12
- Bid
- 198.22
- Ask
- 198.52
- Minimo
- 198.12
- Massimo
- 203.12
- Volume
- 178
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.99%
20 settembre, sabato