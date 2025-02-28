QuotazioniSezioni
ALG: Alamo Group Inc

198.22 USD 5.64 (2.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALG ha avuto una variazione del -2.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 198.12 e ad un massimo di 203.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Alamo Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
198.12 203.12
Intervallo Annuale
157.14 233.25
Chiusura Precedente
203.86
Apertura
203.12
Bid
198.22
Ask
198.52
Minimo
198.12
Massimo
203.12
Volume
178
Variazione giornaliera
-2.77%
Variazione Mensile
-4.93%
Variazione Semestrale
11.66%
Variazione Annuale
11.99%
