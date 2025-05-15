Currencies / AKTX
AKTX: Akari Therapeutics Plc - American Depositary Shares
0.78 USD 0.01 (1.27%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AKTX exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.76 and at a high of 0.80.
Follow Akari Therapeutics Plc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AKTX News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Akari Therapeutics stock at $1.60
- Akari Therapeutics completes $2.8 million note offering and extends warrant terms
- Akari Therapeutics advances cancer-fighting ADC technology with PH1 payload
- Maxim Group initiates coverage on Akari Therapeutics stock with Buy rating
- Akari Therapeutics shareholders approve equity plan increase and director elections
- Akari Therapeutics Releases Virtual Investor What This Means Segment Highlighting its Recently Granted India Patent
- Akari Therapeutics secures Indian patent for cancer drug payload
- Akari Therapeutics Releases Meet the Team Video Featuring Recently Appointed Mark F. Kubik, Head of Business Development “ Oncology
- Akari Therapeutics to Present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Names Industry Veteran Rachelle Jacques as Board Chair
- Akari Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Daily Range
0.76 0.80
Year Range
0.57 3.70
- Previous Close
- 0.79
- Open
- 0.80
- Bid
- 0.78
- Ask
- 1.08
- Low
- 0.76
- High
- 0.80
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -1.27%
- Month Change
- 1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.10%
- Year Change
- -71.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%