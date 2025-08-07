QuotesSections
Currencies / AKAM
AKAM: Akamai Technologies Inc

76.32 USD 0.14 (0.18%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AKAM exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.68 and at a high of 76.90.

Follow Akamai Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AKAM News

Daily Range
75.68 76.90
Year Range
67.51 106.80
Previous Close
76.46
Open
76.57
Bid
76.32
Ask
76.62
Low
75.68
High
76.90
Volume
696
Daily Change
-0.18%
Month Change
-2.42%
6 Months Change
-4.75%
Year Change
-23.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%