Currencies / AKAM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AKAM: Akamai Technologies Inc
76.32 USD 0.14 (0.18%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AKAM exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.68 and at a high of 76.90.
Follow Akamai Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AKAM News
- Here's Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Here's Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Akamai: Navigating A Costly Transition With An Unattractive Risk/Reward Profile (NASDAQ:AKAM)
- Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- AKAM, Aptum Team Up to Streamline Cloud Adoption: Stock to Gain?
- Akamai and LevelBlue Launch Managed Web App, API Protection Services
- Akamai Technologies ‘likely rangebound’ as Goldman initiates at Sell
- This Akamai Technologies Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG)
- Akamai Q2 Review: A Bit Of A Mixed Bag, No Rush To Start A Position (NASDAQ:AKAM)
- What To Do With These Seven Stocks After They Plunged (NYSEARCA:IVV)
- Akamai Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Akamai Technologies stock
- Akamai stock price target lowered to $84 from $110 at Raymond James
- Akamai (AKAM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Akamai earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Akamai shares up 2% as Q3 earnings guidance tops estimates following solid Q2
- Zillow Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates Despite Higher Revenues
Daily Range
75.68 76.90
Year Range
67.51 106.80
- Previous Close
- 76.46
- Open
- 76.57
- Bid
- 76.32
- Ask
- 76.62
- Low
- 75.68
- High
- 76.90
- Volume
- 696
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -2.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.75%
- Year Change
- -23.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%