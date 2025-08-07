Valute / AKAM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AKAM: Akamai Technologies Inc
76.28 USD 0.81 (1.05%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AKAM ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.02 e ad un massimo di 77.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Akamai Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AKAM News
- Here's Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Here's Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Here's Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Akamai: Navigating A Costly Transition With An Unattractive Risk/Reward Profile (NASDAQ:AKAM)
- Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- AKAM, Aptum Team Up to Streamline Cloud Adoption: Stock to Gain?
- Akamai and LevelBlue Launch Managed Web App, API Protection Services
- Akamai Technologies ‘likely rangebound’ as Goldman initiates at Sell
- This Akamai Technologies Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG)
- Akamai Q2 Review: A Bit Of A Mixed Bag, No Rush To Start A Position (NASDAQ:AKAM)
- What To Do With These Seven Stocks After They Plunged (NYSEARCA:IVV)
- Akamai Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Akamai Technologies stock
- Akamai stock price target lowered to $84 from $110 at Raymond James
- Akamai (AKAM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Akamai earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.02 77.62
Intervallo Annuale
67.51 106.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.09
- Apertura
- 77.62
- Bid
- 76.28
- Ask
- 76.58
- Minimo
- 76.02
- Massimo
- 77.62
- Volume
- 3.959 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.01%
20 settembre, sabato