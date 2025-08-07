QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AKAM
Tornare a Azioni

AKAM: Akamai Technologies Inc

76.28 USD 0.81 (1.05%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AKAM ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.02 e ad un massimo di 77.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Akamai Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AKAM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.02 77.62
Intervallo Annuale
67.51 106.80
Chiusura Precedente
77.09
Apertura
77.62
Bid
76.28
Ask
76.58
Minimo
76.02
Massimo
77.62
Volume
3.959 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.05%
Variazione Mensile
-2.47%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.80%
Variazione Annuale
-24.01%
20 settembre, sabato