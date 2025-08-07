KurseKategorien
Währungen / AKAM
AKAM: Akamai Technologies Inc

77.09 USD 1.25 (1.65%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AKAM hat sich für heute um 1.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.30 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Akamai Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
76.03 77.30
Jahresspanne
67.51 106.80
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
75.84
Eröffnung
76.03
Bid
77.09
Ask
77.39
Tief
76.03
Hoch
77.30
Volumen
3.345 K
Tagesänderung
1.65%
Monatsänderung
-1.43%
6-Monatsänderung
-3.79%
Jahresänderung
-23.20%
