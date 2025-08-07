Währungen / AKAM
AKAM: Akamai Technologies Inc
77.09 USD 1.25 (1.65%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AKAM hat sich für heute um 1.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.30 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Akamai Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
76.03 77.30
Jahresspanne
67.51 106.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 75.84
- Eröffnung
- 76.03
- Bid
- 77.09
- Ask
- 77.39
- Tief
- 76.03
- Hoch
- 77.30
- Volumen
- 3.345 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.65%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -3.79%
- Jahresänderung
- -23.20%
