CotationsSections
Devises / AKAM
Retour à Actions

AKAM: Akamai Technologies Inc

76.28 USD 0.81 (1.05%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AKAM a changé de -1.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.02 et à un maximum de 77.62.

Suivez la dynamique Akamai Technologies Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AKAM Nouvelles

Range quotidien
76.02 77.62
Range Annuel
67.51 106.80
Clôture Précédente
77.09
Ouverture
77.62
Bid
76.28
Ask
76.58
Plus Bas
76.02
Plus Haut
77.62
Volume
3.959 K
Changement quotidien
-1.05%
Changement Mensuel
-2.47%
Changement à 6 Mois
-4.80%
Changement Annuel
-24.01%
20 septembre, samedi