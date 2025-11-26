QuotesSections
AIXC: Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc.

2.5100 USD 0.0700 (2.87%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIXC exchange rate has changed by 2.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.4270 and at a high of 2.5218.

Follow Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
2.4270 2.5218
Year Range
2.3800 3.2600
Previous Close
2.4400
Open
2.4784
Bid
2.5100
Ask
2.5130
Low
2.4270
High
2.5218
Volume
46
Daily Change
2.87%
Month Change
-23.01%
6 Months Change
-23.01%
Year Change
-23.01%
