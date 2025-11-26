- Overview
AIXC: Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc.
AIXC exchange rate has changed by 2.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.4270 and at a high of 2.5218.
Follow Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIXC stock price today?
Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 2.5100 today. It trades within 2.4270 - 2.5218, yesterday's close was 2.4400, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of AIXC shows these updates.
Does Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 2.5100. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.01% and USD. View the chart live to track AIXC movements.
How to buy AIXC stock?
You can buy Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 2.5100. Orders are usually placed near 2.5100 or 2.5130, while 46 and 1.28% show market activity. Follow AIXC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIXC stock?
Investing in Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 2.3800 - 3.2600 and current price 2.5100. Many compare -23.01% and -23.01% before placing orders at 2.5100 or 2.5130. Explore the AIXC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 3.2600. Within 2.3800 - 3.2600, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.4400 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. (AIXC) over the year was 2.3800. Comparing it with the current 2.5100 and 2.3800 - 3.2600 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIXC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIXC stock split?
Aixcrypto Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.4400, and -23.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.4400
- Open
- 2.4784
- Bid
- 2.5100
- Ask
- 2.5130
- Low
- 2.4270
- High
- 2.5218
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- 2.87%
- Month Change
- -23.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.01%
- Year Change
- -23.01%
- Act
- 0.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.0%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 216 K
- Fcst
- 215 K
- Prev
- 222 K
- Act
- 1.960 M
- Fcst
- 1.981 M
- Prev
- 1.953 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 44.8
- Prev
- 43.8
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.7%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.7%
- Prev
- 2.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 2.774 M
- Fcst
- -5.136 M
- Prev
- -3.426 M
- Act
- -0.068 M
- Fcst
- 0.127 M
- Prev
- -0.698 M
- Act
- 3.781%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.790%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 419
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 554
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev