Currencies / AIV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIV: Apartment Investment and Management Company
7.82 USD 0.39 (5.25%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIV exchange rate has changed by 5.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.63 and at a high of 7.98.
Follow Apartment Investment and Management Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIV News
- Apartment Investment and Management stock rises after $490M property sale
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Aimco to sell Boston apartment portfolio for $740 million
- This Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV)
Daily Range
7.63 7.98
Year Range
6.89 9.30
- Previous Close
- 7.43
- Open
- 7.88
- Bid
- 7.82
- Ask
- 8.12
- Low
- 7.63
- High
- 7.98
- Volume
- 5.812 K
- Daily Change
- 5.25%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.14%
- Year Change
- -13.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%