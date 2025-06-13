Currencies / AIRE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIRE: reAlpha Tech Corp
1.27 USD 0.02 (1.55%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIRE exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.15 and at a high of 1.33.
Follow reAlpha Tech Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIRE News
- ReAlpha Tech ends acquisition of GTG Financial after payment terms unmet
- reAlpha Tech schedules annual meeting for October, sets proposal deadlines
- reAlpha Tech Corp reports 1,909% revenue growth in Q2 2025
- Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Alphabet Earnings Top Estimates - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Tesla Posts Downbeat Q2 Results - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Why Vicor Shares Are Trading Higher By 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- reAlpha Tech Corp. closes $5 million registered direct offering
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.40%
- Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Coca-Cola Posts Upbeat Earnings - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)
- US Stocks Mixed; General Motors Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- reAlpha Tech raises $5 million in registered direct offering
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.04%
- Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Domino's Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Dow Gains 50 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- reAlpha Tech Corp. closes $2 million public offering
- reAlpha Tech stock tumbles after pricing $2 million public offering
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- reAlpha prices $2 million public offering at $0.15 per share
- reAlpha Tech Corp. enters waiver agreement with Streeterville Capital
- ReAlpha Tech receives redemption notice, plans share issuance to settle debt
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- ReAlpha Tech receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with market value rule
- reAlpha Expands Homebuying Platform into Texas, Marking First Step in National Realty Rollout
Daily Range
1.15 1.33
Year Range
0.14 4.48
- Previous Close
- 1.29
- Open
- 1.28
- Bid
- 1.27
- Ask
- 1.57
- Low
- 1.15
- High
- 1.33
- Volume
- 7.535 K
- Daily Change
- -1.55%
- Month Change
- 225.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.51%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev