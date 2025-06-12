Currencies / AIHS
AIHS: Senmiao Technology Limited
2.67 USD 0.52 (24.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIHS exchange rate has changed by 24.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.37 and at a high of 3.08.
Follow Senmiao Technology Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIHS News
Daily Range
2.37 3.08
Year Range
0.23 8.26
- Previous Close
- 2.15
- Open
- 3.08
- Bid
- 2.67
- Ask
- 2.97
- Low
- 2.37
- High
- 3.08
- Volume
- 9.680 K
- Daily Change
- 24.19%
- Month Change
- 14.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 203.41%
- Year Change
- 130.17%
