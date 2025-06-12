QuotesSections
Currencies / AIHS
AIHS: Senmiao Technology Limited

2.67 USD 0.52 (24.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIHS exchange rate has changed by 24.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.37 and at a high of 3.08.

Follow Senmiao Technology Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
2.37 3.08
Year Range
0.23 8.26
Previous Close
2.15
Open
3.08
Bid
2.67
Ask
2.97
Low
2.37
High
3.08
Volume
9.680 K
Daily Change
24.19%
Month Change
14.59%
6 Months Change
203.41%
Year Change
130.17%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev