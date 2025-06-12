Currencies / AGYS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AGYS: Agilysys Inc
107.16 USD 0.22 (0.21%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGYS exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.22 and at a high of 108.40.
Follow Agilysys Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGYS News
- Oppenheimer raises Agilysys stock price target to $125 on strong outlook
- Opinion: Why small-cap stocks just might be the market’s new ‘Magnificent Seven’
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Agilysys Stock We Don't?
- Agilysys: At Such Elevated Multiples, We're Expecting More (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Netflix, Philip Morris among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Philip Morris, Adv Micro Device lead market cap stock movers Tuesday
- Agilysys Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins NXP Semiconductors And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Agilysys stock at $125
- Agilysys stock price target raised to $120 from $90 at Oppenheimer
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Agilysys stock, maintains $130 price target
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Agilysys (AGYS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Agilysys Stock Tumbles On Q1 Earnings - Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Earnings call transcript: Agilysys Q1 2026 reports strong revenue growth
- Agilysys (AGYS) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Agilysys shares tumble as Q1 earnings miss estimates despite revenue beat
- Agilysys earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Agilysys appoints new sales leaders to strengthen global presence
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Agilysys unveils intelligent guest profiles system at HITEC 2025
- Agilysys controller Chris Robertson sells $55,635 in stock
- Debuting at HITEC 2025, Agilysys Book With S.P.E.N.D. Lets Guests Reserve Package Entitlements With Zero Staff Involvement
- Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ARTJX)
Daily Range
105.22 108.40
Year Range
63.71 142.37
- Previous Close
- 106.94
- Open
- 106.60
- Bid
- 107.16
- Ask
- 107.46
- Low
- 105.22
- High
- 108.40
- Volume
- 207
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.42%
- Year Change
- -1.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%