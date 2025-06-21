Currencies / AGM
AGM: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
186.17 USD 5.19 (2.71%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGM exchange rate has changed by -2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 185.69 and at a high of 189.49.
Follow Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AGM News
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- What Makes Farmer Mac (AGM) a New Buy Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- AGM.PR.H: A 6.50% Preferred IPO From Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp completes $4 million Series H preferred stock offering
- Farmer Mac to issue $100 million of Series H preferred stock
- Farmer Mac Q2 2025 slides: Core earnings growth continues with diversified portfolio
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AGM)
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 3 Mortgage & Related Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Milestone Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge - Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM), MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)
- Visa, Mastercard lead market cap stock movers on Friday
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage names interim CFO after resignation announcement
- Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
Daily Range
185.69 189.49
Year Range
159.64 217.14
- Previous Close
- 191.36
- Open
- 189.07
- Bid
- 186.17
- Ask
- 186.47
- Low
- 185.69
- High
- 189.49
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- -2.71%
- Month Change
- -10.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.48%
- Year Change
- 0.65%
