AFGB: American Financial Group Inc 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due
23.0631 USD 0.0130 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFGB exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.0109 and at a high of 23.2299.
Follow American Financial Group Inc 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AFGB News
- American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Presents at KBW Insurance Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:AFG)
- American Financial Group, Inc.'s Baby Bonds With Over 7% Yield (NYSE:AFG)
- American Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AFG)
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- AFGB stock touches 52-week low at $20.66 amid market shifts
- Retire With Long-Term Bonds: American Financial Group And Its Baby Bond AFGC (NYSE:AFG)
- 2 Investment-Grade Baby Bonds For You And Me
Daily Range
23.0109 23.2299
Year Range
20.4775 25.2400
- Previous Close
- 23.0501
- Open
- 23.2299
- Bid
- 23.0631
- Ask
- 23.0661
- Low
- 23.0109
- High
- 23.2299
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 3.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.17%
- Year Change
- -7.56%
