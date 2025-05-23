QuotesSections
Currencies / AFGB
Back to US Stock Market

AFGB: American Financial Group Inc 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due

23.0631 USD 0.0130 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFGB exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.0109 and at a high of 23.2299.

Follow American Financial Group Inc 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AFGB News

Daily Range
23.0109 23.2299
Year Range
20.4775 25.2400
Previous Close
23.0501
Open
23.2299
Bid
23.0631
Ask
23.0661
Low
23.0109
High
23.2299
Volume
27
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
3.01%
6 Months Change
5.17%
Year Change
-7.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%