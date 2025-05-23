QuotesSections
AFB: AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Inc

10.88 USD 0.02 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFB exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.88 and at a high of 10.92.

Follow AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
10.88 10.92
Year Range
9.79 11.95
Previous Close
10.86
Open
10.89
Bid
10.88
Ask
11.18
Low
10.88
High
10.92
Volume
135
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
5.02%
6 Months Change
0.00%
Year Change
-8.03%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%