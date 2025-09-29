- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AEVAW: Aeva Technologies, Inc.
AEVAW exchange rate has changed by -9.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2565 and at a high of 0.2900.
Follow Aeva Technologies, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AEVAW stock price today?
Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock is priced at 0.2701 today. It trades within -9.97%, yesterday's close was 0.3000, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of AEVAW shows these updates.
Does Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Aeva Technologies, Inc. is currently valued at 0.2701. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 237.63% and USD. View the chart live to track AEVAW movements.
How to buy AEVAW stock?
You can buy Aeva Technologies, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.2701. Orders are usually placed near 0.2701 or 0.2731, while 15 and -6.86% show market activity. Follow AEVAW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AEVAW stock?
Investing in Aeva Technologies, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0500 - 1.2150 and current price 0.2701. Many compare -31.95% and 178.74% before placing orders at 0.2701 or 0.2731. Explore the AEVAW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aeva Technologies, Inc. in the past year was 1.2150. Within 0.0500 - 1.2150, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.3000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aeva Technologies, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVAW) over the year was 0.0500. Comparing it with the current 0.2701 and 0.0500 - 1.2150 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AEVAW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AEVAW stock split?
Aeva Technologies, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.3000, and 237.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.3000
- Open
- 0.2900
- Bid
- 0.2701
- Ask
- 0.2731
- Low
- 0.2565
- High
- 0.2900
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- -9.97%
- Month Change
- -31.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 178.74%
- Year Change
- 237.63%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev