Currencies / AEHR
AEHR: Aehr Test Systems
28.51 USD 0.27 (0.94%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AEHR exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.60 and at a high of 29.00.
Follow Aehr Test Systems dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
26.60 29.00
Year Range
6.27 29.00
- Previous Close
- 28.78
- Open
- 28.88
- Bid
- 28.51
- Ask
- 28.81
- Low
- 26.60
- High
- 29.00
- Volume
- 3.010 K
- Daily Change
- -0.94%
- Month Change
- 21.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 287.89%
- Year Change
- 121.87%
