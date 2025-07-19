QuotesSections
Currencies / AEHR
Back to US Stock Market

AEHR: Aehr Test Systems

28.51 USD 0.27 (0.94%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AEHR exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.60 and at a high of 29.00.

Follow Aehr Test Systems dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AEHR News

Daily Range
26.60 29.00
Year Range
6.27 29.00
Previous Close
28.78
Open
28.88
Bid
28.51
Ask
28.81
Low
26.60
High
29.00
Volume
3.010 K
Daily Change
-0.94%
Month Change
21.06%
6 Months Change
287.89%
Year Change
121.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%