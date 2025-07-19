Valute / AEHR
AEHR: Aehr Test Systems
29.95 USD 0.62 (2.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AEHR ha avuto una variazione del -2.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.91 e ad un massimo di 31.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Aehr Test Systems. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.91 31.20
Intervallo Annuale
6.27 31.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.57
- Apertura
- 30.42
- Bid
- 29.95
- Ask
- 30.25
- Minimo
- 29.91
- Massimo
- 31.20
- Volume
- 2.933 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 27.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 307.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 133.07%
20 settembre, sabato