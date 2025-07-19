QuotazioniSezioni
AEHR
AEHR: Aehr Test Systems

29.95 USD 0.62 (2.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AEHR ha avuto una variazione del -2.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.91 e ad un massimo di 31.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Aehr Test Systems. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.91 31.20
Intervallo Annuale
6.27 31.65
Chiusura Precedente
30.57
Apertura
30.42
Bid
29.95
Ask
30.25
Minimo
29.91
Massimo
31.20
Volume
2.933 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.03%
Variazione Mensile
27.18%
Variazione Semestrale
307.48%
Variazione Annuale
133.07%
