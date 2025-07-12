- Overview
ADX: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc
ADX exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.49 and at a high of 22.68.
Follow Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ADX stock price today?
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stock is priced at 22.49 today. It trades within 22.49 - 22.68, yesterday's close was 22.50, and trading volume reached 289. The live price chart of ADX shows these updates.
Does Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc is currently valued at 22.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.93% and USD. View the chart live to track ADX movements.
How to buy ADX stock?
You can buy Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares at the current price of 22.49. Orders are usually placed near 22.49 or 22.79, while 289 and -0.53% show market activity. Follow ADX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ADX stock?
Investing in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 16.50 - 22.68 and current price 22.49. Many compare 0.99% and 18.87% before placing orders at 22.49 or 22.79. Explore the ADX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. in the past year was 22.68. Within 16.50 - 22.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. (ADX) over the year was 16.50. Comparing it with the current 22.49 and 16.50 - 22.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ADX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ADX stock split?
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.50, and 2.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.50
- Open
- 22.61
- Bid
- 22.49
- Ask
- 22.79
- Low
- 22.49
- High
- 22.68
- Volume
- 289
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.87%
- Year Change
- 2.93%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.576%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
- $0.36 B
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $18.05 B