Currencies / ADI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ADI: Analog Devices Inc
244.91 USD 0.30 (0.12%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADI exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 238.77 and at a high of 246.97.
Follow Analog Devices Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADI News
- Analog Devices at JPMorgan U.S. All Stars: Strategic Growth Outlook
- Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Presents at JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference Transcript
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Broadcom (AVGO) CEO Tan Hock E sells $50m in shares
- Nvidia Stock Falls As China Pressures U.S. Chipmakers
- China’s tariff investigation could shift analog chip market dynamics: Bernstein
- China Targets U.S. Chip Sector Ahead of Trade Talks
- HSBC looks at the impact of a Chinese investigation into U.S. analog chips
- Semiconductor stocks fall after China launches US chip probes
- What Is Going On With Texas Instruments And Analog Devices Stocks On Monday? - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- New Mountain Finance, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Futures mixed; Fed decision looms; U.S.-China talks - what’s moving markets
- China Probes U.S. Chip Sector On Eve Of Trade Talks
- US Semiconductor Sector Faces Anti-Dumping Investigation By China Ahead Of Trade Discussions - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold ADI Stock After a 17.2% YTD Rise?
- KeyBanc sees more gains for chip stocks in 2025
- Is Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.24%
- Brain-Inspired AI Is Coming Faster Than You Think
- Semi Stocks ADI and MX Grow Despite Tariffs and Geopolitics
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Timing Is Everything For This Niche Chipmaker
Daily Range
238.77 246.97
Year Range
158.73 258.13
- Previous Close
- 245.21
- Open
- 239.02
- Bid
- 244.91
- Ask
- 245.21
- Low
- 238.77
- High
- 246.97
- Volume
- 4.980 K
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.20%
- Year Change
- 7.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%