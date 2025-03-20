Currencies / ADAP
ADAP: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares
0.08 USD 0.01 (14.29%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADAP exchange rate has changed by 14.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.07 and at a high of 0.10.
Follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ADAP News
- Earnings call transcript: Adaptimmune Q2 2025 shows revenue beat, stock dips
- Adaptimmune director Behbahani sells shares worth $229,171
- Why Dayforce Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Ecor1 capital sells Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) shares for $6.89m
- This Albemarle Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday
- Adaptimmune stock rating downgraded by H.C. Wainwright after asset sale
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; CEA Industries Shares Spike Higher - AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- US Stocks Mixed; Enterprise Products Partners Posts Upbeat Earnings - AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock plunges after selling cell therapy assets
- Adaptimmune sells cell therapy assets to US WorldMeds for $55 million
- This Trade Desk Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- Mizuho downgrades Adaptimmune stock on solvency concerns
- Context Therapeutics names new CMO to advance T cell therapies
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; Accenture Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Daily Range
0.07 0.10
Year Range
0.04 0.96
- Previous Close
- 0.07
- Open
- 0.09
- Bid
- 0.08
- Ask
- 0.38
- Low
- 0.07
- High
- 0.10
- Volume
- 54.593 K
- Daily Change
- 14.29%
- Month Change
- 33.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -60.00%
- Year Change
- -91.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%