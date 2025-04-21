Currencies / ADAG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ADAG: Adagene Inc - ADS, each representing 1.25
2.10 USD 0.01 (0.47%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADAG exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.07 and at a high of 2.27.
Follow Adagene Inc - ADS, each representing 1.25 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADAG News
- Is Adagene (ADAG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Former YERVOY developer Axel Hoos joins Adagene as advisor
- Is Adagene (ADAG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Adagene stock price target to $7 on development path clarity
- This Palvella Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM), Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
- Leerink Partners initiates Adagene stock with Outperform rating on cancer drug potential
- Adagene advances muzastotug to phase 2 trial after FDA meeting
- Adagene to provide antibody to ConjugateBio for bispecific ADC development
- Adagene stock jumps after Sanofi’s $25 million strategic investment
- Sanofi invests up to $25 million in Adagene, exercises third option
- Adani Group stocks drop on WSJ report of U.S. probe into Iran sanctions evasion
- Adani’s companies under investigation for potential Iranian LPG imports- WSJ
- Adagene to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- ADG126 shows promise in colorectal cancer study
- Adani Group to invest additional $10 billion in Indian data centers - Bloomberg
Daily Range
2.07 2.27
Year Range
1.32 3.16
- Previous Close
- 2.11
- Open
- 2.25
- Bid
- 2.10
- Ask
- 2.40
- Low
- 2.07
- High
- 2.27
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.00%
- Year Change
- -3.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%