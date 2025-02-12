Currencies / ACLX
ACLX: Arcellx Inc
77.12 USD 1.92 (2.55%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACLX exchange rate has changed by 2.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.28 and at a high of 77.20.
Follow Arcellx Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACLX News
- Arcellx earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming ‘Strong Buy,’ According to the Technical Analysis - TipRanks.com
- Baron Health Care Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Arcellx; Anito-Cel With D-Domain Differentiation Looks To Capture R/R MM Market (ACLX)
- Piper Sandler maintains Overweight rating on Arcellx stock amid CAR-T safety study
- FDA Eases Access To Life-Saving Gene Therapies For Blood Cancers - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Touchstone Growth Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (TGVFX)
- The FDA Shake-Up Continues, And Could Impact Genetic Medicines
- Citi initiates coverage on biotech amid improving sentiment in sector
- Citi initiates Arcellx stock with buy rating on cell therapy potential
- Arcellx stock maintains buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on launch plans
- arcellx director Kavita Patel sells shares worth $101,040
- Arcellx Announces Its Participation at TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit and Its Investor Event During EHA2025
- Dycom Industries Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins WeRide, Keysight Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG)
- Arcellx Announces New Positive Data for Its iMMagine-1 Study in Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
- Sarepta, other biotech stocks tumble as FDA appoints new CBER director
- Cognyte Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins AngioDynamics, Allegiant Travel And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
- Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q4 2024 Commentary (NYSE:HQL)
- Arcellx Impressive Safety Data Leaves Doubts (NASDAQ:ACLX)
- Gilead Ups 2025 Outlook, Eyes Lenacapavir Launch For HIV Prevention - Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)
Daily Range
76.28 77.20
Year Range
47.86 107.37
- Previous Close
- 75.20
- Open
- 76.37
- Bid
- 77.12
- Ask
- 77.42
- Low
- 76.28
- High
- 77.20
- Volume
- 340
- Daily Change
- 2.55%
- Month Change
- 13.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.65%
- Year Change
- -6.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%