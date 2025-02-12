货币 / ACLX
ACLX: Arcellx Inc
77.72 USD 0.37 (0.48%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACLX汇率已更改0.48%。当日，交易品种以低点76.36和高点78.70进行交易。
关注Arcellx Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ACLX新闻
- Arcellx earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming ‘Strong Buy,’ According to the Technical Analysis - TipRanks.com
- Baron Health Care Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Arcellx; Anito-Cel With D-Domain Differentiation Looks To Capture R/R MM Market (ACLX)
- Piper Sandler maintains Overweight rating on Arcellx stock amid CAR-T safety study
- FDA Eases Access To Life-Saving Gene Therapies For Blood Cancers - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Touchstone Growth Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (TGVFX)
- The FDA Shake-Up Continues, And Could Impact Genetic Medicines
- Citi initiates coverage on biotech amid improving sentiment in sector
- Citi initiates Arcellx stock with buy rating on cell therapy potential
- Arcellx stock maintains buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on launch plans
- arcellx director Kavita Patel sells shares worth $101,040
- Arcellx Announces Its Participation at TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit and Its Investor Event During EHA2025
- Dycom Industries Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins WeRide, Keysight Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG)
- Arcellx Announces New Positive Data for Its iMMagine-1 Study in Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
- Sarepta, other biotech stocks tumble as FDA appoints new CBER director
- Cognyte Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins AngioDynamics, Allegiant Travel And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
- Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q4 2024 Commentary (NYSE:HQL)
- Arcellx Impressive Safety Data Leaves Doubts (NASDAQ:ACLX)
- Gilead Ups 2025 Outlook, Eyes Lenacapavir Launch For HIV Prevention - Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)
日范围
76.36 78.70
年范围
47.86 107.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 77.35
- 开盘价
- 77.82
- 卖价
- 77.72
- 买价
- 78.02
- 最低价
- 76.36
- 最高价
- 78.70
- 交易量
- 141
- 日变化
- 0.48%
- 月变化
- 14.29%
- 6个月变化
- 18.57%
- 年变化
- -5.50%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值