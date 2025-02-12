Währungen / ACLX
ACLX: Arcellx Inc
79.98 USD 3.56 (4.66%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ACLX hat sich für heute um 4.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 80.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Arcellx Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACLX News
Tagesspanne
76.50 80.09
Jahresspanne
47.86 107.37
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 76.42
- Eröffnung
- 76.50
- Bid
- 79.98
- Ask
- 80.28
- Tief
- 76.50
- Hoch
- 80.09
- Volumen
- 1.045 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.66%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.62%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 22.01%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.75%
