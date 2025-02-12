KurseKategorien
Währungen / ACLX
Zurück zum Aktien

ACLX: Arcellx Inc

79.98 USD 3.56 (4.66%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ACLX hat sich für heute um 4.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 80.09 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Arcellx Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACLX News

Tagesspanne
76.50 80.09
Jahresspanne
47.86 107.37
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
76.42
Eröffnung
76.50
Bid
79.98
Ask
80.28
Tief
76.50
Hoch
80.09
Volumen
1.045 K
Tagesänderung
4.66%
Monatsänderung
17.62%
6-Monatsänderung
22.01%
Jahresänderung
-2.75%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K