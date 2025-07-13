Currencies / ACDC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ACDC: ProFrac Holding Corp - Class A
3.87 USD 0.16 (4.31%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACDC exchange rate has changed by 4.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.68 and at a high of 3.90.
Follow ProFrac Holding Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACDC News
- Rushing to Meet AI’s Energy Needs: Oil-Field Servicers
- ProFrac stock price target lowered to $6 by Piper Sandler on power strategy shift
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- ProFrac and Seismos partner to deploy closed loop fracturing system
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Dow Jumps 400 Points; Brinker Posts Upbeat Q4 Results - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Profrac Holding Corp stock hits 52-week low at 3.82 USD
- CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- ProFrac stock tumbles after pricing public offering at $4 per share
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- ProFrac prices $75 million public offering of class A common stock
- ProFrac announces $75 million public offering of Class A common stock
- ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Profrac Holding earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Archrock Inc. (AROC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Flotek's Premium Valuation: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
- Moody’s downgrades ProFrac to Caa1 amid pressure pumping slump
- ProFrac (ACDC): Deteriorating Demand Will Create Problems As The Year Progresses
Daily Range
3.68 3.90
Year Range
3.43 10.70
- Previous Close
- 3.71
- Open
- 3.76
- Bid
- 3.87
- Ask
- 4.17
- Low
- 3.68
- High
- 3.90
- Volume
- 3.396 K
- Daily Change
- 4.31%
- Month Change
- -1.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.67%
- Year Change
- -42.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%