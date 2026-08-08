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TECHDE30: Germany Tech 30 Index
TECHDE30 exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3911.10 and at a high of 3963.10.
Follow Germany Tech 30 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in TECHDE30 index?
Investing in Germany Tech 30 Index index means analyzing 3300.10 - 4279.30 and the current 3937.50. 8.68% and 3410 also show market performance. Follow TECHDE30 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Germany Tech 30 Index today?
The TECHDE30 index is currently at 3937.50. It trades within 3911.10 - 3963.10, while comparison with 3969.10 shows the direction. Explore the Germany Tech 30 Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is Germany Tech 30 Index Index highest value ever?
TECHDE30 index reached 4279.30 at its peak. Within 3300.10 - 4279.30, comparing 3937.50 and 0.38% helps understand momentum. Track TECHDE30 performance using the live chart.
What is TECHDE30 Index lowest value ever?
TECHDE30 index hit a low of 3300.10, within 3300.10 - 4279.30. Along with 3937.50 and 6.88%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Germany Tech 30 Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 3969.10
- Open
- 3922.70
- Bid
- 3937.50
- Ask
- 3937.80
- Low
- 3911.10
- High
- 3963.10
- Volume
- 3.410 K
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.88%
- Year Change
- 8.68%