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NETH25: Netherlands 25 Index
NETH25 price has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 1110.46 EUR and at a high of 1116.49 EUR.
Follow Netherlands 25 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in NETH25 index?
Investing in Netherlands 25 Index index means analyzing 900.00 - 1118.81 and the current 1110.51. 22.33% and 51529 also show market performance. Follow NETH25 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Netherlands 25 Index today?
The NETH25 index is currently at 1110.51. It trades within 1110.46 - 1116.49, while comparison with 1111.25 shows the direction. Explore the Netherlands 25 Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is Netherlands 25 Index Index highest value ever?
NETH25 index reached 1118.81 at its peak. Within 900.00 - 1118.81, comparing 1110.51 and -0.08% helps understand momentum. Track NETH25 performance using the live chart.
What is NETH25 Index lowest value ever?
NETH25 index hit a low of 900.00, within 900.00 - 1118.81. Along with 1110.51 and 9.47%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Netherlands 25 Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 1111.25
- Open
- 1111.43
- Bid
- 1110.51
- Ask
- 1110.81
- Low
- 1110.46
- High
- 1116.49
- Volume
- 51.529 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.47%
- Year Change
- 22.33%