IT40: Italy 40 Index
42583.00 EUR 401.00 (0.93%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Euro
IT40 exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42475.00 and at a high of 43153.00.
Follow Italy 40 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
42475.00 43153.00
Year Range
31442.00 43153.00
- Previous Close
- 42984.00
- Open
- 43134.00
- Bid
- 42583.00
- Ask
- 42583.30
- Low
- 42475.00
- High
- 43153.00
- Volume
- 38.020 K
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- 1.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.66%
- Year Change
- 23.70%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev