IT40: Italy 40 Index

42583.00 EUR 401.00 (0.93%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Euro

IT40 exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42475.00 and at a high of 43153.00.

Follow Italy 40 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
42475.00 43153.00
Year Range
31442.00 43153.00
Previous Close
42984.00
Open
43134.00
Bid
42583.00
Ask
42583.30
Low
42475.00
High
43153.00
Volume
38.020 K
Daily Change
-0.93%
Month Change
1.76%
6 Months Change
9.66%
Year Change
23.70%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev