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FRA40: CAC 40
FRA40 price has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 8689.3 EUR and at a high of 8757.6 EUR.
Follow France CAC 40 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in FRA40 index?
Investing in CAC 40 index means analyzing 7485.7 - 8757.6 and the current 8721.8. 13.00% and 30145 also show market performance. Follow FRA40 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the CAC 40 today?
The FRA40 index is currently at 8721.8. It trades within 8689.3 - 8757.6, while comparison with 8695.8 shows the direction. Explore the CAC 40 price chart live with daily changes.
What is CAC 40 Index highest value ever?
FRA40 index reached 8757.6 at its peak. Within 7485.7 - 8757.6, comparing 8721.8 and 0.28% helps understand momentum. Track FRA40 performance using the live chart.
What is FRA40 Index lowest value ever?
FRA40 index hit a low of 7485.7, within 7485.7 - 8757.6. Along with 8721.8 and 2.94%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch CAC 40 moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 8695.8
- Open
- 8697.8
- Bid
- 8721.8
- Ask
- 8724.8
- Low
- 8689.3
- High
- 8757.6
- Volume
- 30.145 K
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.94%
- Year Change
- 13.00%