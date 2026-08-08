FRA40 price has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 8689.3 EUR and at a high of 8757.6 EUR.

Follow France CAC 40 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.