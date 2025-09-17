Currencies / USDRMB
USDRMB: US Dollar vs China Yuan
7.10361 RMB 0.00181 (0.03%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: China Yuan
USDRMB exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.10035 and at a high of 7.10521.
Follow US Dollar vs China Yuan dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
7.10035 7.10521
Year Range
7.00093 7.42801
- Previous Close
- 7.1018 0
- Open
- 7.1037 5
- Bid
- 7.1036 1
- Ask
- 7.1039 1
- Low
- 7.1003 5
- High
- 7.1052 1
- Volume
- 3.576 K
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- -0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.20%
- Year Change
- 1.38%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev