Risk Calculator PRO One Click Trading
- Утилиты
-
Milos VukomanovicMQL5 Expert Advisor & Indicator Developer | Python Trading Automation | MT4 → MT5 Conversion
I develop Expert Advisors, custom indicators and automated trading solutions for MetaTrader 5.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Risk Calculator PRO turns position sizing into a one-click action. Drag your Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart — the panel calculates your lot size from real account risk, then places the trade for you with SL/TP already attached.
What's new in PRO
- Draggable Entry line — plan a market order, or drag Entry away from price to auto-detect a pending Buy/Sell Limit or Stop setup.
- One-click order execution — BUY/SELL buttons send the calculated lot size straight to the market (or as a pending order), SL/TP already attached. No manual order ticket.
- Confirmation popup before every order (can be disabled) — see Entry/SL/TP/Lot/Risk one last time before it's sent.
- Duplicate-order protection — won't let you stack a second position on top of one this panel already opened.
- Margin + Spread shown live on the dashboard, next to Risk $ and Lot Size.
- Works on any symbol — Forex, Gold, indices, crypto — lot size is derived from the symbol's own tick value, not a fixed pip table.
Everything from the free Risk Calculator, included
- Risk % of balance or fixed $ risk
- Live Lot Size / SL (pips) / R:R
- Clean on-chart dashboard, 4-corner placement, light/dark theme
Key Settings Explained
- Risk % / Fixed risk amount — choose either a % of account balance or a fixed $ amount per trade.
- Entry-vs-market tolerance — how far Entry must sit from the current price before it's treated as a pending order instead of a market order.
- Enable one-click order execution — turn the BUY/SELL buttons on/off; keep the panel as a pure calculator if you prefer to place orders manually.
- Confirm before sending — toggle the safety popup.
- Magic number / Max slippage — standard order-tagging and execution-tolerance controls.
Designed for
Any trader who wants correct, consistent position sizing without doing pip math by hand — and wants to go from "line on the chart" to "order in the market" in one click.
What this is NOT
- Not a signal generator or strategy — you decide the setup, this tool sizes and executes it.
- Not a guarantee of profit — position sizing manages risk, it does not create an edge.
- Requires "Allow Algo Trading" (terminal) and "Allow live trading" (this EA's Common tab) enabled to place orders — without them, the panel still calculates but won't send trades.
---
Also check out my other products on the Market:
- Risk Calculator (free)
- VP Sweep Signals (free)
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)