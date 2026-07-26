Binary Keller

  • Indicators
  • Gunapu Sankara Rao
    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    • MQL4 developer . at  Vizag
    • India
    • 590
    4 (1)
    Expert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
    Strategy Optimization
    I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
    on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
    Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
    7 products 1 comment
  • Version: 2.10
  • Updated: 26 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
BINARY KILLERS – Professional Binary Options AI Analysis Indicator

Overview

BINARY KILLERS is a professional AI-powered Binary Options analysis indicator developed for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using advanced market analysis, trend confirmation, momentum filtering, and intelligent signal processing.

Unlike ordinary indicators that generate excessive false signals, Binary Killers focuses on providing clear, reliable, and non-repainting trade confirmations after candle close while also offering optional pre-alert indications before the signal is confirmed.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, or OTC markets, Binary Killers provides a complete trading dashboard that helps you analyze the market, monitor performance, and manage risk with confidence.

Key Features

AI Market Analysis

The indicator continuously analyzes price action, momentum, trend direction, and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

It helps traders avoid emotional decisions by providing objective AI-based market analysis.

Pre-Alert Signals

One of the most powerful features of Binary Killers is the Pre-Alert System.

Before a BUY or SELL signal is confirmed, the indicator displays an early market warning.

This allows traders to:

• Prepare for potential entries

• Watch price confirmation

• Avoid late entries

• Improve timing

The pre-alert is only an indication that market conditions are becoming favorable. The final trade decision should always be based on the confirmed signal.

Confirmed BUY & SELL Arrows

Once all market conditions are satisfied, Binary Killers displays a confirmed:

🟢 BUY Arrow

🔴 SELL Arrow

The arrows are generated only after the candle closes, helping to reduce false entries and ensuring that confirmed signals remain stable.

Non-Repainting Technology

Binary Killers uses a non-repainting confirmation system.

Once a signal is confirmed after candle close, it remains fixed on the chart and does not move or disappear.

This allows traders to evaluate historical performance with confidence.

Multi-Timeframe Trading

Trade confidently on multiple timeframes:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

Suitable for both short-term scalping and higher-timeframe analysis.

Supported Markets

The indicator works on:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• AUDUSD

• USDCAD

• EURJPY

• GBPJPY

• OTC Markets

• Most Forex currency pairs

Performance Dashboard

Binary Killers includes a professional on-chart statistics panel that keeps traders informed in real time.

The dashboard automatically tracks trading performance and displays important information directly on the chart.

Profit & Loss Tracker

The built-in Profit & Loss Tracker automatically records trading results.

It provides instant insight into your trading performance, making it easier to evaluate consistency and improve your strategy.

Win Rate Statistics

Monitor overall performance with live statistics including:

• Total Signals

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Win Rate %

• Current Performance

This information helps traders understand how the indicator is performing over time.

Risk Management Panel

Risk management is an essential part of successful trading.

Binary Killers provides a dedicated information panel designed to help traders maintain discipline and avoid unnecessary risk.

The panel displays important trading information, allowing users to stay focused on quality setups instead of overtrading.

Information Panel (Top Left)

The professional dashboard displays key trading information in one convenient location.

Typical information includes:

• Current Market Direction

• Trend Status

• Signal Direction

• BUY / SELL Status

• Current Timeframe

• Selected Trading Asset

• Total Signals

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Win Rate

• Profit & Loss Statistics

• AI Analysis Status

• Market Strength

• Confirmation Status

This information enables traders to quickly assess market conditions before entering a trade.

Real-Time Alerts

Never miss a trading opportunity.

Binary Killers supports:

• Popup Alerts

• Push Notifications

• Sound Alerts

• Email Notifications

Receive instant notifications whenever a new confirmed trading signal is generated.

MT4 Optimized

Designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 with fast execution and low resource usage.

No DLL files are required.

Simple installation.

Lightweight performance.

User-friendly interface.

Why Choose Binary Killers?

✔ AI-Based Market Analysis

✔ Pre-Alert System

✔ Confirmed BUY & SELL Signals

✔ Non-Repainting Technology

✔ Multi-Timeframe Support

✔ Forex + Gold + OTC Markets

✔ Profit & Loss Tracker

✔ Win Rate Statistics

✔ Risk Management Dashboard

✔ Real-Time Alerts

✔ Professional Performance Panel

✔ Easy to Use

✔ MT4 Compatible

Disclaimer

Binary Killers is an analytical trading indicator designed to assist traders by identifying potential market opportunities. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Financial markets involve significant risk, and users should always apply proper money management and risk management techniques before entering any trade.

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