Binary Keller

  • 指标
  • Gunapu Sankara Rao
    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    4 (1)
    Expert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
    Strategy Optimization
    I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
    on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
    Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
    7 产品 1 评论
  • 版本: 2.10
  • 更新: 26 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5
BINARY KILLERS – Professional Binary Options AI Analysis Indicator

Overview

BINARY KILLERS is a professional AI-powered Binary Options analysis indicator developed for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using advanced market analysis, trend confirmation, momentum filtering, and intelligent signal processing.

Unlike ordinary indicators that generate excessive false signals, Binary Killers focuses on providing clear, reliable, and non-repainting trade confirmations after candle close while also offering optional pre-alert indications before the signal is confirmed.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, or OTC markets, Binary Killers provides a complete trading dashboard that helps you analyze the market, monitor performance, and manage risk with confidence.

Key Features

AI Market Analysis

The indicator continuously analyzes price action, momentum, trend direction, and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

It helps traders avoid emotional decisions by providing objective AI-based market analysis.

Pre-Alert Signals

One of the most powerful features of Binary Killers is the Pre-Alert System.

Before a BUY or SELL signal is confirmed, the indicator displays an early market warning.

This allows traders to:

• Prepare for potential entries

• Watch price confirmation

• Avoid late entries

• Improve timing

The pre-alert is only an indication that market conditions are becoming favorable. The final trade decision should always be based on the confirmed signal.

Confirmed BUY & SELL Arrows

Once all market conditions are satisfied, Binary Killers displays a confirmed:

🟢 BUY Arrow

🔴 SELL Arrow

The arrows are generated only after the candle closes, helping to reduce false entries and ensuring that confirmed signals remain stable.

Non-Repainting Technology

Binary Killers uses a non-repainting confirmation system.

Once a signal is confirmed after candle close, it remains fixed on the chart and does not move or disappear.

This allows traders to evaluate historical performance with confidence.

Multi-Timeframe Trading

Trade confidently on multiple timeframes:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

Suitable for both short-term scalping and higher-timeframe analysis.

Supported Markets

The indicator works on:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• AUDUSD

• USDCAD

• EURJPY

• GBPJPY

• OTC Markets

• Most Forex currency pairs

Performance Dashboard

Binary Killers includes a professional on-chart statistics panel that keeps traders informed in real time.

The dashboard automatically tracks trading performance and displays important information directly on the chart.

Profit & Loss Tracker

The built-in Profit & Loss Tracker automatically records trading results.

It provides instant insight into your trading performance, making it easier to evaluate consistency and improve your strategy.

Win Rate Statistics

Monitor overall performance with live statistics including:

• Total Signals

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Win Rate %

• Current Performance

This information helps traders understand how the indicator is performing over time.

Risk Management Panel

Risk management is an essential part of successful trading.

Binary Killers provides a dedicated information panel designed to help traders maintain discipline and avoid unnecessary risk.

The panel displays important trading information, allowing users to stay focused on quality setups instead of overtrading.

Information Panel (Top Left)

The professional dashboard displays key trading information in one convenient location.

Typical information includes:

• Current Market Direction

• Trend Status

• Signal Direction

• BUY / SELL Status

• Current Timeframe

• Selected Trading Asset

• Total Signals

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Win Rate

• Profit & Loss Statistics

• AI Analysis Status

• Market Strength

• Confirmation Status

This information enables traders to quickly assess market conditions before entering a trade.

Real-Time Alerts

Never miss a trading opportunity.

Binary Killers supports:

• Popup Alerts

• Push Notifications

• Sound Alerts

• Email Notifications

Receive instant notifications whenever a new confirmed trading signal is generated.

MT4 Optimized

Designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 with fast execution and low resource usage.

No DLL files are required.

Simple installation.

Lightweight performance.

User-friendly interface.

Why Choose Binary Killers?

✔ AI-Based Market Analysis

✔ Pre-Alert System

✔ Confirmed BUY & SELL Signals

✔ Non-Repainting Technology

✔ Multi-Timeframe Support

✔ Forex + Gold + OTC Markets

✔ Profit & Loss Tracker

✔ Win Rate Statistics

✔ Risk Management Dashboard

✔ Real-Time Alerts

✔ Professional Performance Panel

✔ Easy to Use

✔ MT4 Compatible

Disclaimer

Binary Killers is an analytical trading indicator designed to assist traders by identifying potential market opportunities. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Financial markets involve significant risk, and users should always apply proper money management and risk management techniques before entering any trade.

推荐产品
Binary Adaptive Trend Cross
Roman Lomaev
指标
二进制自适应趋势交叉指标 适用于二元期权和外汇交易的自优化指标 概述 二进制自适应趋势交叉指标通过均线交叉结合趋势过滤，精准识别市场入场点。提供买入(蓝)和卖出(红)箭头信号，并支持警报功能。 核心特点: 根据市场条件自动优化参数 趋势过滤器减少虚假信号 可定制的信号生成设置 支持声音提醒和推送通知 兼容手动和算法交易 参数设置 主要参数 参数 说明 默认值 LevelEn 第一SMMA周期(收盘价) 3 TradeTer 第二SMMA周期(开盘价) 3 SignalOn 信号生成模式: 0-当前K线 1-下一根K线 0 警报设置 参数 说明 EnableAlerts 启用/禁用警报 EnableSound 启用声音提示 EnableNotifications 启用推送通知 趋势过滤 参数 说明 默认值 EnableTrendFilter 启用趋势过滤 启用 TrendMAPeriod 趋势MA周期 50 TrendMAMethod MA计算方法 SMA TrendMAPrice 计算价格 收盘价 自优化功能 参数 说
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
指标
“信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標是一種以直方圖和信號形式呈現的通用指標，無需重繪或滯後。 “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標在圖表上顯示趨勢上的最佳入場點。 最好將其與其他趨勢指標結合使用作為過濾器。 該指標在 M5 時間範圍內顯示出良好的結果。該信號在蠟燭收盤後生成，並以綠色和紅色圓圈的形式出現。 “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標旨在以純粹的形式進行剝頭皮交易，並使用過濾器進行日內交易。 屏幕截圖顯示了持倉進入點和退出點的示例。 當使用“信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標進行交易時，您將始終獲利，因為該指標算法包含獨特的剝頭皮策略    “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標是一種以直方圖和信號形式呈現的通用指標，無需重繪或滯後。 “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標在圖表上顯示趨勢上的最佳入場點。 最好將其與其他趨勢指標結合使用作為過濾器。 該指標在 M5 時間範圍內顯示出良好的結果。該信號在蠟燭收盤後生成，並以綠色和紅色圓圈的形式出現。 “信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標旨在以純粹的形式進行剝頭皮交易，並使用過濾器進行日內交易。 屏幕截圖顯示了持倉進入點和退出點的示例。 當使用“信號直方圖剝頭皮”指標進行交易時，您將始終獲利，因為該指標算法包含獨特的剝
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
专家
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
指标
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Super IA Sniper Volume PRO
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
指标
SUPER IA SNIPER – VOLUME PRO (MT4) Super IA Sniper – Volume PRO is an advanced volume and price-behavior analysis indicator , designed to identify high-probability short-term reversal conditions based on qualified volume events , using closed candles only (NO REPAINT) . It was built for traders who demand precision, transparency, and real statistical validation , eliminating random signals and purely subjective market interpretations. WHAT THE INDICATOR ANALYZES The indicator continuously
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
指标
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
Binary Gap
Teresinha Moraes Correia
指标
A gap is a space on the chart between two consecutive candlesticks where no trading occurred between the close of one candle and the open of the next. In the Forex market, gaps mainly appear at the weekly open, reflecting events or expectations from the weekend. Technically, a gap may indicate an imbalance between supply and demand. Strategies use gaps as signals of possible trend continuation or reversal, offering opportunities for technical analysis based on liquidity and momentum.
Banks Binary Option For MT2Trading
Anirut Mankong
指标
5 signal in 1  Product     TimeFrame   Recommend   1m-5m Banks Pro Binary Option is Indicator for binary option Can Use Manaul Trade or Robot on Platform  Mt2Trading  https://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=104    Time Trading   good work  EU US session    Recommend  Curency   EUR  GBP USD        careful   AUD JPY      Recommend  Martingale 2-5 Step   Recommend  set profit  1%-5%/Day Setting Brake  News Event High volatility   recommend  15-30 min Have Problem Contract Telegram @BinaryBanks  Email a
Naomi Binary Options
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unpr
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于 MT4 的 Crypto_Forex 指标“Scalping_Channel”。 - 剥头皮通道具有基于 ATR 的波动边界。 - 非常适合用于剥头皮交易： - 通过安排中线的限价挂单进行交易。 - 当绿色稳定上行通道出现且至少有 1 根蜡烛在顶部边界上方关闭时，考虑看涨入场（见图片）。 - 当红色稳定下行通道出现且至少有 1 根蜡烛在底部边界下方关闭时，考虑看跌入场（见图片）。 ................................................................................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
BinaryPin
Andrey Spiridonov
3.67 (3)
指标
BinaryPin is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the
FREE
Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
This tool has proven itself well when tested on the Forex market on the EUR/USD currency pair. We also tested this tool for Binary Options and was able to show good quality signals on the EUR/USD currency exchange. SIGNALS DO NOT RENDERY MOVE THE ARROW BY 1 CANDLE MAXIMUM THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE TO ENCOUNTER  The signals of this instrument are formed during the candlestick. It is worth entering the trade after closing the candle on which the signal was generated. The green arrow indicates the po
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
指标
Китайский (Chinese): Binary Scalper 6 – 强大的二元期权MT4指标 Binary Scalper 6 是一个专为 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 设计的高级趋势分析和二元期权交易工具。此指标适用于任何货币对和时间框架，为所有水平的交易者提供清晰的交易信号和统计数据。 主要特点： 趋势检测 ：精准识别趋势市场，为交易者提供明确的交易方向。 支持任意货币对 ：适用于任何货币对，让您轻松选择最熟悉的市场。 兼容所有时间框架 ：从 1 分钟到月线图灵活使用。 1 根蜡烛到期信号 ：快速明确的交易机会。 内置统计数据 ：显示当前资产的关键性能数据。 缓冲箭头 ：清晰的可视化信号，助您精准下单。 如何使用： 下载 MQL5 文件夹并将其放置于您的 MetaTrader 4 目录中。下载链接： 点 击 此处 。
Binary FX Ideal
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
指标
great tool for any trader for both Forex and binary options suitable for any trader no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience The tool combines 5 indicators and 3 proprietary strategies works great during flats and trends It indicates a trend reversal at its very beginning, it works well with the trend Trading Recommendations The signal is formulated on the current candle You should enter the trade at the next Possible recount (rare)
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
指标
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
Witch Hat for Binary Options
Luis Orlandini
指标
Witch Hat for Binary Options is an indicator for binary options based on analysis of Bollinger Bands and RSI, using a modulated strategy with indicator settings using complex filters. This indicator never repaints, it has an almost accurate answer for you to make the entries. There are two ways for you to analyze your entry, when an arrow appears you have more than 90% chance of hits, and the other way is the lines that it automatically draws and its trend line. It has surprisingly strong sup
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
指标
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and
FREE
Full STO
Roman Smoroda
指标
完整的 STO 指标（包括三个 STO 指标的所有版本：高级版、黄金版、白银版） - STABLE TRADE OPTION 专为自动二元期权交易而设计。 请仔细阅读!!!!! 重要事项 在一个终端中创建两个不同到期时间的模板，一个为 18:01、18:02，到期时间为 1 至 15 分钟的模板，另一个为 22:00，到期时间为 10 至 20 分钟的模板。 胜率：过去 5 年为 71 资金管理：存款的 0.3 此版本的指标仅用于莫斯科时间 18:01、18:02、22:00 的交易，白银和黄金的到期时间为 1 至 15 分钟，高级版本的到期时间为 10 至 20 分钟。信号出现在蜡烛内部并立即打开交易，如果您使用连接器，则在蜡烛内部打开一个标记。 该指标配置齐全，您无需自行更改。安装并交易 请勿在未经任何检查和测试的情况下购买该指标，我花了两年多时间在真实账户上检查所有版本的sto并查看结果。经过多年测试，我们选择了最佳参数。 应用算法 1. 将指标安装到信号顾问中，信号顾问会自动向经纪商平台发送信号。 - mt2trading.com 平台将为此提供帮助
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
指标
Binary Sixty Scalping – MT4平台二元期权指标 Binary Sixty Scalping是专为MT4平台二元期权交易设计的指标。该指标适用于任何时间周期，但为了更高的准确性，建议使用M5或更高的时间周期。该指标兼容所有货币对，可以适应各种市场。 主要特点： 默认到期时间为1根K线 ，可在设置中调整； 基于趋势交易 ：该指标分析趋势方向，找到最佳入场点并给出信号； K线收盘前的准确信号 ：图表上会显示箭头–蓝色表示买入，红色表示卖出； 信号统计 ：显示信号成功率统计，有助于评估指标的效果； 无重绘 ：确保信号的可靠性和稳定性。 安装指南： 为了使该指标正常运行，请将“MQL5”文件夹复制到终端的根目录。下载文件： Yandex Disk 。详细安装说明请参见 视频指南 。 该指标是寻找二元期权可靠信号的交易者的宝贵工具，基于趋势跟踪策略和精确的入场信号。
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
BinaryLuckMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
指标
The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds. This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range ( Range of candles )
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
指标
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
指标
MT4的 Binary HMA Levels 指标专为二元期权设计，但同样适用于外汇交易。它基于关键水平运作，在当前蜡烛收盘前发出箭头形式的信号，确认价格从关键水平反弹。为了确保指标正确运行，您需要下载并将 "MQL5" 文件夹安装到您的终端目录中。您可以通过此链接下载文件夹： https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A 该指标通用，适用于任何时间框架和货币对，但为了获得更准确的信号，重要的是选择最佳的到期时间和时间框架。它还会直接在图表上显示信号的成功率，帮助评估其有效性。默认到期时间为1分钟，适合短期交易，但您可以在指标设置中进行调整，以正确显示统计信息........
Engulfing Bar and Consolidation Bar patterns ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于MT4平台的加密货币外汇指标“吞没形态和盘整形态”，无重绘，无延迟。 ............................................................................................. - “吞没形态和盘整形态”在价格行为交易中非常有效。 - 该指标可检测图表上的吞没形态和盘整形态： - 看涨吞没形态 - 图表上的绿色箭头信号。 - 看跌吞没形态 - 图表上的橙色箭头信号。 - 看涨盘整形态 - 图表上的蓝色箭头信号。 - 看跌盘整形态 - 图表上的红色箭头信号。 - 盘整形态本身具有较高的盈亏比（R/R）。 - 支持电脑、手机和邮件提醒。 - “吞没形态和盘整形态”非常适合与支撑/阻力位结合使用。 Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Binary Option Fire
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
This indicator is designed for scalping in the Forex market and trading binary options. A signal appears at the opening of a new candle. Usage Recommendations: For Binary Options: It is recommended to open trades when a signal appears on the first candle. A buy signal appears when the blue X replaces the red one, while a sell signal occurs when the red X replaces the blue one, as shown in the screenshots. For the Forex Market: Enter a trade when a signal appears as described above. It is advisa
FREE
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
指标
二元 Cucle 6 指标是 MetaTrader 4 平台上二元期权交易的强大振荡器，它设计用于 M5 及更高的时间范围，也可用于任何货币对。 二元 Cucle 6 指标以蓝色和红色箭头的形式提供了进入交易的精确信号，这些箭头在当前蜡烛收盘之前出现在图表上。这使得交易者能够就进入交易做出快速且明智的决定。 值得注意的是，不应考虑圆圈和粗箭头形式的信号，因为它们不准确并且可能会被重新绘制。仅应主要注意屏幕截图中圈出的箭头，它们是进入交易的可靠且准确的信号。 二元 Cucle 6 指标的主要优点： 信号的准确性：该指标根据对市场趋势和模式的分析，提供进入交易的准确信号。 视觉显示：信号显示为蓝色和红色箭头，使交易者能够快速轻松地识别信号。 灵活性：该指标可用于任何货币对以及 M5 及以上的时间范围，并且还允许您选择 1 到 3 个蜡烛的到期时间。 二元 Cucle 6 指标对于想要增加二元期权交易成功机会的交易者来说是一个强大的工具。 注意，为了使指标正常工作，您需要将“MQL5”文件夹放置在您的终端文件夹中，您可以从以下链接下载它： https://disk.yandex.
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
专家
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
指标
BlueDigitsFx 官方生态系统入口 获取基础设施更新、交易资源、产品发布信息以及 BlueDigitsFx 官方生态系统访问权限。 Telegram 生态系统 官方网站 MT5 版本 BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 —— 用于市场反转与动量分析的复合振荡指标 BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal 是一款复合振荡指标，通过结合多个技术指标信号，帮助交易者识别潜在市场反转、动量变化以及趋势衰竭条件。 该指标整合了多种分析组件，包括基于振荡器的确认机制，并直接在图表上显示可视化信号，以支持结构化的市场反转分析。 Spike And Strike 专为希望在市场反转、回调和动量转换过程中获得额外确认的交易者而设计，适用于各种市场环境。 主要特点 基于振荡器的可视化反转分析 信号仅在K线收盘后确认，提高稳定性 适用于所有交易品种和时间周期 常用于 H1 及更高时间框架 内置提醒功能：弹窗、电子邮件、推送通知和声音提醒 可作为趋势和市场结构分析之外的额外确认层 如何使用 BlueDig
该产品的买家也购买
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
指标
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
指标
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO 是一款先进的交易指标，它结合了约翰·埃勒斯 (John Ehlers) 的 Laguerre 滤波器与强大的自动优化引擎。该指标不依赖固定的参数，而是根据最新的市场状况自动搜寻最佳设置，帮助您在无需手动调整的情况下适应不断变化的市场波动。 该指标可生成清晰的买入 (BUY) 和卖出 (SELL) 信号，并提供根据当前市场波动率计算得出的自适应止损 (Stop Loss) 和止盈 (Take Profit) 水平。内置的趋势、效率系数 (Efficiency Ratio)、波动率和蜡烛图过滤功能，有助于剔除低质量的交易设置，从而提高信号的准确性。 实时性能面板会显示当前已优化的设置、利润因子 (Profit Factor)、胜率 (Win Rate)、回撤 (Drawdown) 以及其他交易统计数据。DayTrader PRO 还支持弹出窗口、推送、邮件和声音提醒，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 主要功能 全自动参数优化 自适应买入与卖出信号 基于 ATR 的动态止损与止盈 支持每日、每周或每月重新优化 内置趋势与市场过滤功能 性能统
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者您自定义的交易时段。ORB Seeker 会根据您选择的交易时段自动调整，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、范围框、突破箭头
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
作者的更多信息
Pro Binary Signal
Gunapu Sankara Rao
4 (1)
指标
PRODUCT NAME: Smart move Pro Signal (Note: "Pro Signal" is a common phrase and may already be taken in the Market's name search. Check availability before submitting, and consider a more distinctive variant such as "ProSignal Arrow" or a standalone brand word, per MQL5's own naming guidance — unique names rank and convert better than generic ones like "MA Crossover" or "Signal Pro".) SHORT DESCRIPTION (product card, shown in search results) Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator with a built-in
SSB Golden smile EA
Gunapu Sankara Rao
专家
SSB Gold – Price Action Scalper (XAUUSD) Precision Gold scalping powered by a clean Price action scalper.  Built-in risk controls, and a live performance dashboard. Overview SSB Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping. It uses a fast EMA crossover to detect directional shifts and trades in the direction of the trend until the next crossover — combined with tight trade management to protect capital and lock in profit. Key Features EMA Crossover Logic –
SSB Indicator
Gunapu Sankara Rao
指标
Product Type: Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 4 Category: Trend / Signal Indicator SSB Indicator — Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Signal Indicator with Live Stats Panel SSB Indicator is a signal-based tool that plots clear, non-repainting Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a live on-chart statistics panel so you can track performance in real time. Key Features: Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow signals Automatic Win/Loss tracking with a live statistics panel Win rate displayed with simple
Smart Moves Gold EA
Gunapu Sankara Rao
专家
Smart Moves Gold EA Smart Moves Gold EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 . The EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using advanced price action analysis, market structure, momentum confirmation, volatility filtering, and intelligent trade management. The system focuses on disciplined execution rather than aggressive trading. Every position is opened only after multiple market conditions are satisfied, helping re
Smart Moves Binary Indicator
Gunapu Sankara Rao
指标
Smart Moves Binary Indicator for MT4 Overview Smart Moves Binary Indicator is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed to help traders identify potential BUY and SELL opportunities after candle confirmation. Signals are generated only after the current candle has closed, ensuring that confirmed arrows remain fixed on historical bars without recalculation. The indicator is suitable for any Forex currency pair and supports multiple timeframes, making it adaptable to differen
Golden Weapon EA
Gunapu Sankara Rao
专家
Golden Weapon EA for MT4 Automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex Trading Golden Weapon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to execute trades automatically using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable risk management and trade management features. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and opens trades only when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is suitable for traders who prefer sys
筛选:
无评论
回复评论