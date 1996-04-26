Binary Keller

BINARY KILLERS – Professional Binary Options AI Analysis Indicator

Overview

BINARY KILLERS is a professional AI-powered Binary Options analysis indicator developed for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using advanced market analysis, trend confirmation, momentum filtering, and intelligent signal processing.

Unlike ordinary indicators that generate excessive false signals, Binary Killers focuses on providing clear, reliable, and non-repainting trade confirmations after candle close while also offering optional pre-alert indications before the signal is confirmed.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, or OTC markets, Binary Killers provides a complete trading dashboard that helps you analyze the market, monitor performance, and manage risk with confidence.

Key Features

AI Market Analysis

The indicator continuously analyzes price action, momentum, trend direction, and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

It helps traders avoid emotional decisions by providing objective AI-based market analysis.

Pre-Alert Signals

One of the most powerful features of Binary Killers is the Pre-Alert System.

Before a BUY or SELL signal is confirmed, the indicator displays an early market warning.

This allows traders to:

• Prepare for potential entries

• Watch price confirmation

• Avoid late entries

• Improve timing

The pre-alert is only an indication that market conditions are becoming favorable. The final trade decision should always be based on the confirmed signal.

Confirmed BUY & SELL Arrows

Once all market conditions are satisfied, Binary Killers displays a confirmed:

🟢 BUY Arrow

🔴 SELL Arrow

The arrows are generated only after the candle closes, helping to reduce false entries and ensuring that confirmed signals remain stable.

Non-Repainting Technology

Binary Killers uses a non-repainting confirmation system.

Once a signal is confirmed after candle close, it remains fixed on the chart and does not move or disappear.

This allows traders to evaluate historical performance with confidence.

Multi-Timeframe Trading

Trade confidently on multiple timeframes:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

Suitable for both short-term scalping and higher-timeframe analysis.

Supported Markets

The indicator works on:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• AUDUSD

• USDCAD

• EURJPY

• GBPJPY

• OTC Markets

• Most Forex currency pairs

Performance Dashboard

Binary Killers includes a professional on-chart statistics panel that keeps traders informed in real time.

The dashboard automatically tracks trading performance and displays important information directly on the chart.

Profit & Loss Tracker

The built-in Profit & Loss Tracker automatically records trading results.

It provides instant insight into your trading performance, making it easier to evaluate consistency and improve your strategy.

Win Rate Statistics

Monitor overall performance with live statistics including:

• Total Signals

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Win Rate %

• Current Performance

This information helps traders understand how the indicator is performing over time.

Risk Management Panel

Risk management is an essential part of successful trading.

Binary Killers provides a dedicated information panel designed to help traders maintain discipline and avoid unnecessary risk.

The panel displays important trading information, allowing users to stay focused on quality setups instead of overtrading.

Information Panel (Top Left)

The professional dashboard displays key trading information in one convenient location.

Typical information includes:

• Current Market Direction

• Trend Status

• Signal Direction

• BUY / SELL Status

• Current Timeframe

• Selected Trading Asset

• Total Signals

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Win Rate

• Profit & Loss Statistics

• AI Analysis Status

• Market Strength

• Confirmation Status

This information enables traders to quickly assess market conditions before entering a trade.

Real-Time Alerts

Never miss a trading opportunity.

Binary Killers supports:

• Popup Alerts

• Push Notifications

• Sound Alerts

• Email Notifications

Receive instant notifications whenever a new confirmed trading signal is generated.

MT4 Optimized

Designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 with fast execution and low resource usage.

No DLL files are required.

Simple installation.

Lightweight performance.

User-friendly interface.

Why Choose Binary Killers?

✔ AI-Based Market Analysis

✔ Pre-Alert System

✔ Confirmed BUY & SELL Signals

✔ Non-Repainting Technology

✔ Multi-Timeframe Support

✔ Forex + Gold + OTC Markets

✔ Profit & Loss Tracker

✔ Win Rate Statistics

✔ Risk Management Dashboard

✔ Real-Time Alerts

✔ Professional Performance Panel

✔ Easy to Use

✔ MT4 Compatible

Disclaimer

Binary Killers is an analytical trading indicator designed to assist traders by identifying potential market opportunities. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Financial markets involve significant risk, and users should always apply proper money management and risk management techniques before entering any trade.

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С этим продуктом покупают
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Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
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Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
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Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
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5 (37)
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Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Индикаторы
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Gunapu Sankara Rao
Эксперты
Smart Moves Gold EA Smart Moves Gold EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 . The EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using advanced price action analysis, market structure, momentum confirmation, volatility filtering, and intelligent trade management. The system focuses on disciplined execution rather than aggressive trading. Every position is opened only after multiple market conditions are satisfied, helping re
Smart Moves Binary Indicator
Gunapu Sankara Rao
Индикаторы
Smart Moves Binary Indicator for MT4 Overview Smart Moves Binary Indicator is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed to help traders identify potential BUY and SELL opportunities after candle confirmation. Signals are generated only after the current candle has closed, ensuring that confirmed arrows remain fixed on historical bars without recalculation. The indicator is suitable for any Forex currency pair and supports multiple timeframes, making it adaptable to differen
Golden Weapon EA
Gunapu Sankara Rao
Эксперты
Golden Weapon EA for MT4 Automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex Trading Golden Weapon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to execute trades automatically using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable risk management and trade management features. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and opens trades only when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is suitable for traders who prefer sys
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