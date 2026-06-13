Hello everyone,

I am looking for a profitable Expert Advisor (EA) that has already been developed and tested for use on the Deriv platform, particularly for Boom, Crash, Volatility Indices, Step Indices, and other synthetic indices offered by Deriv.

I am interested in EAs with proven performance and verifiable results. If you have an EA that is already built and operational, I would be happy to discuss its strategy, performance history, and pricing.

Ideally, I would like access to a demo or trial version first so that I can conduct my own testing and backtesting before making a purchase decision.

Please feel free to contact me with details of your EA, including its trading approach, supported indices, and any available performance statistics.

Thank you, and I look forward to discuss