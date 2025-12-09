MQL5 Indicators Forex
Specification
Will give full details — I will also send a short video explaining the strategy and photos showing the exact setup.
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a volatility-filtered swing trading system.
The strategy uses:
- A 50-period SMA as a trend and mean-reversion filter
- Strong reversal candle patterns (clear bullish/bearish conviction candles)
- A built-in ADR (Average Daily Range) volatility filter
- Multi-timeframe bias (Daily/Weekly)
- Fixed-risk execution with simple stop loss, take profit, and break-even logic
The EA needs clean, readable code, accurate signal detection, and correct handling of risk, lot calculation, buffers, and entry logic.
I will provide:
- A video explanation of the strategy
- Marked-up chart screenshots showing exactly what qualifies as a valid setup
- The full written specification for the EA
Looking for someone who has strong MT5 experience (especially with indicators, candle pattern logic, and order execution).
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
50 - 500 USD
Deadline
to 90 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0