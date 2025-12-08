MQL5 Indicators Experts
Specification
I need a skilled price reasonable developer who can code me a full indicator of my strategy, see the steps below:
Step 1 - Daily Breakout Detection:
- Detects bullish breakout (close > prev high) or bearish breakout (close < prev low) on daily timeframe
- Stores daily high/low and activates hourly tracking
Step 2 - Hourly Level Recording:
- Records the LOW of each H1 candle for bullish breakouts
- Records the HIGH of each H1 candle for bearish breakouts
- Tracks up to 24 hours of levels
Step 3 - Turtle Soup/Liquidity Sweep (H1):
- For bullish: Detects when price dips below a level but closes above it
- For bearish: Detects when price spikes above a level but closes below it
- Checks against both daily level and all previously recorded hourly levels
Step 4 - CISD Confirmation (M5):
- Uses the exact CISD logic from your original code
- Activates only after a liquidity sweep is detected
- Confirms when price breaks the CISD level in the sweep direction
Step 5 - Trade Execution:
- Entry: Current price when CISD confirms
- SL: The CISD level (candle low for longs, high for shorts)
- TP: The daily high (for longs) or daily low (for shorts)
- Limits to one trade per direction per daily breakout
Step 6 & 7 - Management & Reset:
- Visual elements for all key levels, sweeps, and CISD
- Information table showing strategy status
- Complete reset at each new trading day
The indicator includes an info table showing the current status of each step in your strategy flow.
