The SMC Ultimate Professional Expert Advisor is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), advanced candlestick pattern recognition, and support/resistance analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the forex market.
Similar orders
Help with choosing & installing robots 100 - 500 USDI am seeking a specialist to assist with installing multiple existing robots for use on prop accounts. - Expertise in the most profitable robots is required. - Assistance with setting up MT4 and prop account connections is needed. - Hands-on availability for questions is appreciated. Looking forward to hearing from you. The budget is negotiable. Kind regards, Richard
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Transaction finalising 500+ USDHello can we finalise on the ea right here for trust apply with your name and secret code for reference. Attach all files for the ea and indicator we finish up include the tutorial
Indicator 75+ USDDoes anyone have a good indicator for helping with finding the end of a pullback No repainting and no using future candles for confirmation (if future candles are needed signal should he shifted to the right woth how many candles are needed to confirm)
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Project information
Budget
60 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0