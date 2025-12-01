FreelanceSections

EA para XAUUSD Scalping con Meta Diaria y Stop de Capital

Quiero contratar un programador para crear un EA (Expert Advisor) para MetaTrader 5 con las siguientes características:

REQUISITOS DEL EA:

1. Operar en el instrumento XAUUSD o XAUUSDm (Exness).
2. Estrategia tipo scalping, abriendo compras y ventas continuas.
3. Lote inicial 0.01, con opción para aumentar automáticamente el lote.
4. Meta diaria: cuando el robot gane 100 USD, debe detenerse automáticamente (no abrir más operaciones).
5. Protección de capital: si el balance baja demasiado, debe cerrar todo y detenerse.
6. Configuraciones necesarias:
   - MaxSpread
   - MaxTrades
   - Take Profit / Stop Loss
   - Horario de operación
   - Trailing Stop
   - Compounding
7. Entrega de archivo EX5 y, si es posible, también archivo MQ5.
8. Debe funcionar sin problemas en mi cuenta real de Exness.
9. Pago mediante escrow.

Presupuesto: 100–120 USD.

