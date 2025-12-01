Specification
Quiero contratar un programador para crear un EA (Expert Advisor) para MetaTrader 5 con las siguientes características:
REQUISITOS DEL EA:
1. Operar en el instrumento XAUUSD o XAUUSDm (Exness).
2. Estrategia tipo scalping, abriendo compras y ventas continuas.
3. Lote inicial 0.01, con opción para aumentar automáticamente el lote.
4. Meta diaria: cuando el robot gane 100 USD, debe detenerse automáticamente (no abrir más operaciones).
5. Protección de capital: si el balance baja demasiado, debe cerrar todo y detenerse.
6. Configuraciones necesarias:
- MaxSpread
- MaxTrades
- Take Profit / Stop Loss
- Horario de operación
- Trailing Stop
- Compounding
7. Entrega de archivo EX5 y, si es posible, también archivo MQ5.
8. Debe funcionar sin problemas en mi cuenta real de Exness.
9. Pago mediante escrow.
Presupuesto: 100–120 USD.
Similar orders
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Tradingview Pine script 30+ USDcan you help me with making a simple tradingview/script that draws boxes labeling consolidation areas according to my specifications? IF anyone can help with this kindly do well to bid to this so we can discuss more about the project thanka
Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account
Project information
Budget
100 - 120 USD
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0