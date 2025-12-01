Similar orders

MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA) 3000+ USD Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor

I want bot which transfer crypto from one crypto adress to another immediately 30 - 40 USD I want developer who know how to create bot which immediately transfer specific crypto coin deposit to one crypto address to another specific address in just a second,, if you know about this then only comment on this post

Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USD Hey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"

I need GOLD High speed Scalper for MT5 (Ready Made) 30+ USD Hello Developers, I need ready made MT5 HFT Gold Scalper. Must pass in backtesting lower DD work with minimum $50 if you have ready made scalper than send file for Demo test and than we Final the deal. Thanks

Traingview indicator 30+ USD I would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair

Tradingview Pine script 30+ USD can you help me with making a simple tradingview/script that draws boxes labeling consolidation areas according to my specifications? IF anyone can help with this kindly do well to bid to this so we can discuss more about the project thanka

MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 100 - 300 USD MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) için Expert Advisor geliştirecek TÜRK MQL5 yazılımcı arıyorum. 📌 Gereksinimler: - MQL5 diline hâkim (MT5 native) - Daha önce çalışır EA / indikatör teslim etmiş - Temiz, modüler ve yorumlu kod yazabilen - Debug ve backtest sürecine destek verebilen - Kaynak kodu (.mq5) teslim edebilen 📌 EA Özeti: - Kendi stratejime uygun işlem alacak - Xauusd ve SPX500 işlem alacak. - Günlük bias kontrolü

Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account

High Speed Scalping MT4 EA for DE40 30+ USD I need a high-speed trading EA that works on live accounts with IC Markets. I will provide a video of an EA trading on the DE40 pair with high speed; I want that same logic and trading style replicated in my EA. Most importantly, please only apply if you are experienced with HFT trading strategies. You will only be selected for this job after you have successfully explained the logic of the video to me