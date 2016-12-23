Forecast for Q4'16 - levels for GBP/USD - page 2
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.27 09:54
Trading the News: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (adapted from the article)
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. GDP Expands Annualized 2.1% or Greater
Bearish GBP Trade: 3Q Growth Report Falls Short of Market Expectations
- "Need a green, five-minute candle following the report to favor a long GBP/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a long sterling trade, buy GBP/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA (100 SMA) and 200-day SMA (200 SMA) for the bearish area of the chart for the ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price with 1.2081 support level to be crossed for the bearish trend to be resumed.
GBP/USD M5: 31 pips range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product news event:
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.02 13:34
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, and GBP/USD : ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
2016-11-02 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 13 pips range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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GBP/USD M5: 32 pips range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.03 14:37
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England Official Rate and 72 pips range price movement
2016-11-03 01:45 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: 72 pips range price movement by Bank of England Official Rate news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.04 13:52
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GBP/USD : Non-Farm Payrolls
2016-11-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report:
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 161,000 in October, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in health care, professional and business services, and financial activities."
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EUR/USD M5: 20 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD M5: 65 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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GBP/USD M5: 25 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.08 10:54
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Factory Production and 12 pips range price movement
2016-11-08 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
==========
From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: 12 pips range price movement by U.K. Factory Production news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.16 07:51
Trading News Events: U.K. Claimant Count Change (adapted from dailyfx)
Bearish GBP Trade: Job & Wage Growth Falls Short of Market Forecasts
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Employment Report Beats Expectations
- "Need red, five-minute candle following the report to favor a short GBP/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a long sterling trade, buy GBP/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is on bullish trending along Senkou Span line which is the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish area on the chart. The price is on ranging within 1.2673 'bullish continuation' resistance level and 1.2352 'bearish reversal' support level waiting for the direction of the primary trend to be started.
GBP/USD M5: 19 pips range price movement by U.K. Jobless Claims news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.19 07:40
Weekly Outlook: 2016, November 20 - November 27 (based on the article)
The US dollar continued marching forward, accompanied by clear hints of a rate hike. US Durable Goods Orders, UK GDP and the all-important FOMC Meeting Minutes stand out in the week of Thanksgiving. These are the major events on forex calendar.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.19 11:20Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "Fed Funds Futures are now pricing a 95% probability for a year-end move as the central bank argues ‘the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has continued to strengthen,’ and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes due out next week may reinforce the bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback as Janet Yellen and Co. appear to be following a similar path to 2015. With that said, a hawkish policy statement paired with a rebound in Durable Goods Orders may act as positive catalysts for the dollar, and GBP/USD may revisit the opening monthly range as the near-term recovery loses momentum. Keep in mind that the major currencies are vulnerable to thin market conditions as U.S. traders go offline for the Thanksgiving holiday."
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.24 08:18
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is above 100 SMA/200 SMA on the bullish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for this pair to be continuing with the ranging condition withn 1.2300/1.2600 levels waiting for direction:
"As highlighted yesterday, despite the strong rebound from the Monday’s low of 1.2313, it is too early to expect to a sustained up-move. The strong pull-back yesterday reinforces our current neutral view and we continue to expect GBP to trade choppily, likely within a broad 1.2300/1.2600 range."
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.26 10:26Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "Meanwhile, the BOE Financial Stability Report seems unlikely to offer anything particularly novel. Credit conditions have appeared to be broadly stable since mid-August since recovering from a slump in the referendum’s immediate aftermath. This means that the central bank is probably comfortable in wait-and-see mode for the time being, saving its ammunition for the possibility that something truly worrisome transpires."