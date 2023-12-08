What is your favorite strategy ? - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I prefer a strategy that does not require market analysis, i.e. using an algorithm to calculate the probability of entering Buy or Sell orders, the take profit ratio is always greater than or equal to stop loss.
The advantages of this strategy are: It takes no time to analyze market judgment. Frequent trading is a state of transactions that always have orders
The highlight of the strategy lies in the way capital is managed, More efficient and secure than many complex systems
my favourite stategy is to use good indicators like that i have found two days ago , for now they works perfectly and im in huge profit
my favourite stategy is to use good indicators like that i have found two days ago , for now they works perfectly and im in huge profit
My newest strategy/algo that's working really well is pretty simple:
It doesn't work well on all symbols and timeframes, but it works on enough. Best part is, it's simple enough to resist over-tuning. The symbols/timeframes it works on, it works with common MA values, like 9/100 or 20/200, and is at least profitable on all the nearby values.
S&P500, M15, MA 19/200, 6 years:
Nikkei 225, M15, MA 30/200, 6 years:
Trend is a safe way to trade
you can use others for higher frequency trading but risk will be higher for sure
News MIGHT be a good idea but only if you going to avoid playing it like lottery