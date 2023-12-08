What is your favorite strategy ? - page 7

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I prefer a strategy that does not require market analysis, i.e. using an algorithm to calculate the probability of entering Buy or Sell orders, the take profit ratio is always greater than or equal to stop loss.

The advantages of this strategy are: It takes no time to analyze market judgment. Frequent trading is a state of transactions that always have orders

The highlight of the strategy lies in the way capital is managed, More efficient and secure than many complex systems

 

my favourite stategy is to use good indicators like that i have found two days ago , for now they works perfectly and im in huge profit

 
Kenneth Amido #:

my favourite stategy is to use good indicators like that i have found two days ago , for now they works perfectly and im in huge profit

Don't post such file please. Only source code is allowed on this forum.
 
Correlation between pairs
 

My newest strategy/algo that's working really well is pretty simple:

  1. Entry signal when fast MA crosses slow MA
  2. Filter out based on trend so you don't just ride the slow MA sideways back and forth
  3. Optionally only trade in the direction of the slow MA trend (matters on some symbols/timeframes, not on others)
  4. Exit when price crosses the fast MA (option to exit on touch vs close)
  5. Time of day filter

It doesn't work well on all symbols and timeframes, but it works on enough. Best part is, it's simple enough to resist over-tuning. The symbols/timeframes it works on, it works with common MA values, like 9/100 or 20/200, and is at least profitable on all the nearby values.

S&P500, M15, MA 19/200, 6 years:


Nikkei 225, M15, MA 30/200, 6 years:


 
Momentum strategies on Indices are lovely. Also, I prefer mean reversion strategies on FX due to its nature
 
I try to benefit solely from the price movements at FX, up and down. The movements may stop for a short while, but in the long run there are price movements ALWAYS. The risk management is crucial. I determine a maximal risk, which never can be exceeded.
 
My strategy is based on Quasimodo pattern, failed quasimodo, quick retest quasimodo, late retest quasimodo. 
 

Trend is a safe way to trade

you can use others for higher frequency trading but risk will be higher for sure 

News MIGHT be a good idea but only if you going to avoid playing it like lottery

 
my favourite is break and retest. never fails me.
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