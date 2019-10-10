What Indicators Would You Use To Predict The Next daily Candle? - page 2
I Use Multiple Indicators Across Many Pairs.. The 1H Chart Will Have Stoch. and Others.. The Daily I Will Use Chaikin and Candle Itself..
With The Help Of Statistics I Narrow Down The Prediction.. To About 84% Right.. So The Market Is Predictable.. With Money Management A Decent Strategy Can
Be Formed..
Primary trend for H4 and D1 - bearish.
It is correction is going on for now (Bear Market Rally) as secondary trend.
if this trend will be continuing so we will have ranging market condition (price will be inside Ichimoku cloud) - H4 timeframe only.
Bullish as primary trend will be started when the price will cross 0.9228 level.
But Ichimoku cloud is not changing the color up to New year so I think - it will be bearish, flat or ranging.
Most probably - ranging -
good for martingale and scalping,
and
bad for classical way of trading and for trading based on breakout.
Are you talking about H1 timeframe?
yes, you are right - bullish.
breakout:
Rest Of The Day The News Is Blasting Economic Disaster Every 2 Hours
Forex news is the other story.
Well ... are you using stochastics?
I like this indicator.
This is good setup for M5 timeframe with 3 stoch indicators
settings for 1 indicator:
for second one:
for 3rd
And we will have the following - when all stoch indicators are crossing level 20 in almost simultanious way so it is breakout for uptrend:
But we all are predicting anyway, right?
For example - trading. By any signal indicator (asctrend, silvertrend, braintrend, 2 ema crossing etc) - we are openning the order on the next bar based on something which was happened in past for example.
And overbough/oversold? This is prediction. Not by values but ... at least by direction.
Well. Some people call it techinical Analysis (which we all are doing before openning any order in Metatrader).
But it is the prediction.
When I decide to open sell order based on some indicators which are showing me the picture of something about "which was happened 1 bar ago, or 10 bars ago" so it is forecasting.
The problem is the following:
we do not have any reliable predictable tool other than technical analysis.
Yes, we all are humans predicting. This is Michael Steinhardt's idea of trading: "Trading implies an anticipation of a sale at the time of the purchase". I mean, anticipation is a very difficult product of human intelligence reacting to something. If we all were humans trying to predict something that, in turn, has been previously predicted, then trading would be absolutely predictable. There would be no trading. Therefore, indicators are tactical tools serving something much more complex, i think.
But this is very philosophical! Anyway, I understand what you mean, thanks for sharing your graphics.. I'm sure they are very useful many times, and much more practical.
I Use Multiple Indicators.. Candle Based Mostly -- Break Of The High Or Break Of The Low. Most of the time when a candle breaks the low it closes bearish.. I Go In For A Couple 100 to 500 Points Depending On The Statistics..
My Favorite Indicator is Chaikin CHO and CHV.. Its Pretty Direct. If It Breaks The High 150 Points Move Stop Break Even Take Out Half and Let The Rest Ride 200 Trail..
Look For Breakouts and as soon at the next candle opens go in for 170 to 200 points
Im Talking About The December 21st Candle Thats How I Predict Or One Of The Ways I Predict.. Daily Price Movement It Hasn't Closed Below .91187 You Can See From The Jpeg I Uploaded
I Like The Stoch Example You Posted..