Indicators: All Pivot Points

New comment
 

All Pivot Points:

An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".

Historical Classic Pivot Points Example

Author: Hossein Nouri

 

its not drawing as u have shown,

its giving out levels of current day,and please brief out more about the indicator 

 
anuragbhargava:

its not drawing as u have shown,

its giving out levels of current day,and please brief out more about the indicator 

for drawing previous days you must set "ShowMode" to "Historical",

you can google "pivot points" to find information about all types of it.

setting ShowMode to Historical

 
when changing to historical mode,current day pivots are getting overlapped,please help
 
anuragbhargava:
when changing to historical mode,current day pivots are getting overlapped,please help
Please take a screen shot.
 
Hossein Nouri:
Please take a screen shot.

I helped myself by changing its style,thanks.

 

have u written it also for mt5. 

 
anuragbhargava:

I helped myself by changing its style,thanks.

 

have u written it also for mt5. 

Very well,

But if you think it was a bug please send a screenshot to fix it,

No, not at the moment, mt5 is so different, maybe in future,


Sincerely,

Hossein Nouri

 
Good
 
Hossein Nouri:

Very well,

But if you think it was a bug please send a screenshot to fix it,

No, not at the moment, mt5 is so different, maybe in future,


Sincerely,

Hossein Nouri

let me know,whenever u make it for mt5.
 

 

style has been put to dot,last day style seems to be overlapped with sumthing,its not clear as that of past. 

 
anuragbhargava:

 

style has been put to dot,last day style seems to be overlapped with sumthing,its not clear as that of past. 

It seems that everything is all right.

1234567
New comment