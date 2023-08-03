Indicators: All Pivot Points
its not drawing as u have shown,
its giving out levels of current day,and please brief out more about the indicator
its not drawing as u have shown,
its giving out levels of current day,and please brief out more about the indicator
for drawing previous days you must set "ShowMode" to "Historical",
you can google "pivot points" to find information about all types of it.
when changing to historical mode,current day pivots are getting overlapped,please help
Please take a screen shot.
I helped myself by changing its style,thanks.
have u written it also for mt5.
I helped myself by changing its style,thanks.
have u written it also for mt5.
Very well,
But if you think it was a bug please send a screenshot to fix it,
No, not at the moment, mt5 is so different, maybe in future,
Sincerely,
Hossein Nouri
Very well,
But if you think it was a bug please send a screenshot to fix it,
No, not at the moment, mt5 is so different, maybe in future,
Sincerely,
Hossein Nouri
style has been put to dot,last day style seems to be overlapped with sumthing,its not clear as that of past.
It seems that everything is all right.
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All Pivot Points:
An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".
Author: Hossein Nouri