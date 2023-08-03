Indicators: All Pivot Points - page 5
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Hi Hossein,
Not sure if you're still maintaining this indicator. But can you edit the code to not include Sunday data in the calculations?
Most brokers reopen on a very late Sunday. This messes up Monday's pivot points.
Hi Hossein,
Not sure if you're still maintaining this indicator. But can you edit the code to not include Sunday data in the calculations?
Most brokers reopen on a very late Sunday. This messes up Monday's pivot points.
Hi,
Sure, will make an update within the next few days.
Thanks for the feedback.
Regards,
Hossein
Hi, you code is very impressive, to make it more predictable can you add Central Pivot Range..like i use in Trading View..it really works (attached is screenshot)
The Pivot Point has an upper & lower range similar script i found in MQL5 attached but not available in mql4. WOULD BE GREAT IF YOU CAN INCORPORTE THE SCRIPT IN YOURS
//Pivot Range Calculations
pivot = (high + low + close ) / 3.0
bc = (high + low ) / 2.0
tc = (pivot - bc) + pivot
r1 = (pivot * 2) - low
s1 = (pivot * 2) - high
r2 = pivot + (high - low)
s2 = pivot - (high - low)
r3 = r1 + (high - low)
s3 = s1 - (high - low)
r4 = r3 + (r2 - r1)
s4 = s3 - (s1 - s2)
Hi,
Thanks. I'll consider it for the next update.
Regards,
Hossein
Any idea that for past two days it's not refreshing pivots on daily? I have to change Timeframe then it refreshes to the current day.
Hi,
You sure you're using the latest version(v1.6) of the Indicator ?
Regards,
Hossein
How can I remove the vertical lines?
I want the indicator to show only the horizontal lines.
Example:
How can I remove the vertical lines?
I want the indicator to show only the horizontal lines.
Example:
Hi,
That's not possible in the way I made this indicator cause loading the history as objects would make the platform very slow.
Regards,
Hossein
hi,perfect job 1000 lines of code! keep going strong.
Hi,
thanks for the indicator.
would you please add shift hours option for the indicator so we can use on different server with same output?
for example shift hours = 2 or -2 so we can change start calculate time.
your all_pivot_points indicator is very useful and complete but if you can add this feature it will be more usable.
please find attached one pivot indicator that use shift hours. ( but that's not full feature like yours)