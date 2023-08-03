Indicators: All Pivot Points - page 2
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It seems that everything is all right.
can u put price labels on each level.
yes I can, but I don't do that,cause it makes the chart so crowd.
yes I can, but I don't do that,cause it makes the chart so crowd.
like this,as shown in this chart at the left most corner
like this,as shown in this chart at the left most corner
I'm very busy right now, but I will do that in the near future,
Sincerely,
Hossein Nouri
of this Manera, Como Se Muestra En Este gráfico en La Esquina Más a La Izquierda
Hola como se llama Este indicador de pivote, soportes y resistencia como se muestra en el grafico y donde lo puedo descargar, gracias
inglés por favor
Hello This indicator is called as pivot, Support and Resistance As shown in the graph and where I can download, thank
yes,this is a pivot indicator,all types of pivots.
link of the indicator is in the first page itself,it starts with the indicator called all_pivot_points.
if still have trouble,let me know
for drawing previous days you must set "ShowMode" to "Historical",
you can google "pivot points" to find information about all types of it.
hossein u have done an awesome job,my making this indicator