Indicators: All Pivot Points - page 2

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Hossein Nouri:

It seems that everything is all right.

can u put price labels on each level.
 
anuragbhargava:
can u put price labels on each level.

yes I can, but I don't do that,cause it makes the chart so crowd.

 
Hossein Nouri:

yes I can, but I don't do that,cause it makes the chart so crowd.

 

like this,as shown in this chart at the left most corner 

 
anuragbhargava:

 

like this,as shown in this chart at the left most corner 

I'm very busy right now, but I will do that in the near future,


Sincerely,

Hossein Nouri

 
anuragbhargava :

 

of this Manera, Como Se Muestra En Este gráfico en La Esquina Más a La Izquierda 

Hola como se llama Este indicador de pivote, soportes y resistencia como se muestra en el grafico y donde lo puedo descargar, gracias
 
Jemeta4-MQL:
Hola como se llama Este indicador de pivote, soportes y resistencia como se muestra en el grafico y donde lo puedo descargar, gracias
English please
 
anuragbhargava:
inglés por favor
Hello This indicator is called as pivot, Support and Resistance As shown in the graph and where I can download, thank
 
Jemeta4-MQL:
Hello This indicator is called as pivot, Support and Resistance As shown in the graph and where I can download, thank

yes,this is a pivot indicator,all types of pivots.

 

link of the indicator is in the first page itself,it starts with the indicator called all_pivot_points.

if still have trouble,let me know 

 
Hossein Nouri:

for drawing previous days you must set "ShowMode" to "Historical",

you can google "pivot points" to find information about all types of it.


hossein u have done an awesome job,my making this indicator
 
anurag bhargava:
hossein u have done an awesome job,my making this indicator
Thanks mate.
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